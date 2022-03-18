Metro Gallery show to feature landscapes by Ben Darling

The Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will open a new show featuring award-winning Nebraska artist Ben Darling at a First Friday event April 1 from 3-7 p.m.

The exhibit “New Landscapes and Aspects of the Land” includes works featuring the High Plains of western Nebraska in a variety of media: oils, acrylics, watercolors, pencil drawings and block prints. Meet the artist from 5-7 p.m.

“Ben Darling is one of Nebraska’s foremost landscape artists,” says Metro Gallery owner Dean Settle. “This will be his third show here. He’s spent a lifetime studying textural and color relationships. Darling works in different media because each requires a unique set of limits and challenges. His multimedia approach provides a way of understanding visual phenomena.”

Darling’s work will be on display in the feature gallery throughout April during regular hours Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 2-5 p.m. Also on sale is the book "Seeing Nebraska: The Prairie Landscapes of Ben Darling" by Terry Barkley.

Darling holds a B.F.A. in art from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and lives in Sidney, Nebraska, where he is retired from teaching. He has painted landscapes in every region of Nebraska. He continues painting, printmaking and working as an artist in residence for groups through the Nebraska Arts Council. Several of his pieces are in the Museum of Nebraska Art collection. See more at BenDarlingArt.com.

Established in 2012 at 1316 N St., Metro Gallery has grown from just a few hundred art pieces to close to 4,000 pieces at 10 locations. Everyone is welcome at the Metro Gallery. In addition to selling and renting art, Metro Gallery's services include hanging art, cleaning art, restoring or repairing paintings, and liquidating art for estates. To learn more, visit MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0