Metro Gallery opens 'Landscapes with Irises' show Friday

Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will feature oil paintings by Thomas Pease in September. The First Friday reception for “Landscapes and Irises” is set for Friday, Sept. 2, from 3-7 p.m.

The exhibit features more than 20 paintings including rural landscapes, gardens, urban landscapes and portraits. Pease has been painting for 40 years. One of his favorite subjects is irises.

“Irises look like they are unreal or uncommon, but they’re not,” Pease said. “I like their graceful appearance and the variation and intensity of the colors – the violets, magentas, yellows and various reds.”

“I’ve known the artist for 30 years," said Dean Settle, principal of Metro Gallery. "Pease’s work is faithful in representing flowers and Lincoln’s neighborhoods.”

Pease’s work will be on display during regular hours Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 2-5 p.m.

Metro Gallery curates exhibits at 11 locations in Lincoln and southeast Nebraska. Founded in 2012, the Metro Gallery is a welcoming space to all people and maintains an inventory of more than 3,000 artworks. In addition to selling and renting art, Metro Gallery's services include cleaning art, restoring or repairing paintings, hanging art and liquidating art for estates.

Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.