Metro Gallery features mixed media by Thomas in December

Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will feature the “More Space, Less Time” exhibit of mixed-media works by Lori Thomas in December.

Meet the artist at the First Friday reception Friday, Dec. 2, from 3-7 p.m.

“I am an intuitive artist, with a love of flowers and color,” said Thomas. “During the day, I am a lawyer, and I operate two horse racetracks. My creative works incorporate painting, drawing, collage, text and writing elements. My art process has few rules and unlimited possibilities.”

“Lori’s expressionist floral works are mesmerizing,” said Dean Settle, principal of Metro Gallery. “Her art resonates with people from all walks of life.”

The “More Space, Less Time” exhibit includes six large-scale artworks as well as smaller pieces.

See them at the First Friday opening or during regular hours throughout December: Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday from 2-5 p.m.

Metro Gallery curates exhibits at 11 locations in Lincoln and southeast Nebraska. Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.