Metro Gallery features ’Ever Changing’ mixed media in October

Metro Gallery, 1316 N St, will feature the mixed-media exhibit “Ever Changing” in October with paintings by Amber Roland. The First Friday reception is set for Oct. 7 from 3-7 p.m. with music by Tony Church on 12-string acoustic guitar from 5-7 p.m.

The October exhibit features more than 20 abstract paintings. Roland uses a wide variety of media.

Roland holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from Doane University and has been a member of Metro Gallery for 10 years. She is a frequent exhibitor at area art shows and festivals.

“My art is ever changing. I am always trying something new. I use anything I can get my hands on – tools from the garage, scrapbooking paper, paints,” said Roland.

“I’ve known Amber for 30 years and have watched her art grow and develop. She is very intentional about her uses of color,” said Metro Gallery Principal Dean Settle. “I own a number of her works and have supported Amber with several solo shows. We’re glad to have her back.”

The “Ever Changing” exhibit will be on display throughout October during regular hours Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 2-5 p.m.

Metro Gallery curates exhibits at 11 locations in Lincoln and southeast Nebraska. Founded in 2012, the Metro Gallery is a welcoming space to all people and maintains an inventory of more than 3,000 artworks. In addition to selling and renting art, Metro Gallery services include cleaning art, restoring or repairing paintings, hanging art and liquidating art for estates. Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.