Metro Gallery celebrates 10 years in June

Metro Gallery, 1316 N St., will celebrate its 10th anniversary in June. The featured artist is William Zuch, who does seashell art. The opening reception is Friday, June 3, from 3-7 p.m.

Dean Settle started Metro Gallery in June 2012. The gallery has grown from a few hundred pieces to close to 4,000 pieces at 11 locations. “People didn’t think we’d last a year,” Settle said. For the anniversary celebration, Metro Gallery will be offering 30 days of prizes and giving away 90 pieces of art.

Metro Gallery has been a welcoming space for artists and patrons from all walks of life. The gallery has held a number of art exhibitions featuring “Outsider Art,” art created by people living with mental illness. In 2017, Settle was awarded the “Heart of the Arts Award” at the Mayor’s Arts Awards, honoring his dedication to the arts in Lincoln.

The June exhibit in the feature gallery will feature seashell art by William Zuch, an artist who has never shown before in public. Zuch began making his art when he was in prison in the past. “The only thing the prison would allow to be sent by mail was seashells,” Settle said. Zuch’s work will be on display throughout June during regular hours Monday through Friday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 2-5 p.m.

Metro Gallery curates exhibits at 11 locations in Lincoln and southeast Nebraska. The newest location is the Aging Partners’ Senior Center at 1005 O St. In addition to selling and renting art, Metro Gallery services include hanging art, cleaning art, restoring or repairing paintings, and liquidating art for estates. Learn more at MetroGalleryLincoln.com or call 402-202-7549.

