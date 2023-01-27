Metoyer Moten to perform Friday at First Lutheran

Camille Metoyer Moten, one of Nebraska’s leading jazz singers, will be the featured performer at the Feb. 3 First Friday Jazz concert from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Activity Center at First Lutheran Church, 1551 S. 70th St.

Her performance will salute Valentine’s Day with special love songs. She will be joined by David P. Murphy on piano and Mark Haar on bass.

Metoyer Moten has been singing and acting in Omaha and the surrounding area for over 30 years. Her early interest in jazz was crafted at Xavier University in New Orleans, where she also studied classical singing. Musical theater has been an additional focus where her performance credits include leading roles in “Ragtime,” “Evita,” “Funny Girl” musicals and many others.

Murphy, in addition to being a talented pianist, is a composer and author. Some of his jazz compositions will be included in the program.

Haar is an active freelance bassist in the Omaha area. In addition to playing with small and large jazz groups, he plays with Lincoln’s Symphony Orchestra.

First Friday Jazz is celebrating its 12th year of free jazz concerts as an outreach effort of First Lutheran Church. The March 3 concert will feature jazz vocalist Susie Thorne.

There is no admission charge, but audience members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items for the church food pantry. Lunch will be available for purchase.