Add warmth and luck to your fall season by attending the 10th annual Meow and Chow. This popular soup supper and bingo night returns Saturday, Oct. 19.
The fundraiser is hosted by Lincoln Animal Ambassadors and The Cat House. All proceeds go towards operating expenses for these two non-profit organizations.
Meow and Chow will be held at the Center for People in Need, 3901 N. 27th St. Doors will open at 5 p.m., supper will begin at 5:30 p.m. and bingo will start at 6:30 p.m. For a $25 admission donation, attendees will have their fill of warm soups, fresh breads and delicious desserts.
The evening will culminate in a raffle that will feature a $250 Target gift card, donated by June Niemann, owner and proprietor of Love Your Paws. Watch LAA and TCH websites and Facebook pages for further raffle information. Raffle tickets for grand prizes will be sold in advance.
Contact LAA at 402-817-1168 or through its Facebook page to purchase tickets. Winners will not need to be present to win the grand prizes. Many other raffle prizes will be available to those who attend the event.
LAA and TCH are delighted that Nature’s Variety has agreed to sponsor the event again this year. Other local venues will be donating food and prizes, too. A huge thanks to everyone who has helped Meow and Chow became a yearly success.
“Meow and Chow is a chance for the community to support LAA's and The Cat House's mission while having fun and sharing really great food," said Mary Douglas, president of LAA.
Lincoln Animal Ambassadors addresses the root causes of animal homelessness in the Lancaster County by helping pets and their people through a voucher-based, low-cost spay and neuter program and an income-based pet food bank. The group also offers pet-care information through community events.
The Cat House is a safe no-kill shelter and adoption facility for cats in the Lincoln area. The group also runs a trap/neuter/return program for feral cats. Both 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations are entirely volunteer run and funded by donations and/or adoption fees.