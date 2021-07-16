 Skip to main content
Melody Wranglers to perform Wednesday
Melody Wranglers to perform Wednesday

Melody Wranglers

The Melody Wranglers band features (from left) Pam Barger on vocals, guitar and keyboard; Randy Barger, guitar and vocals; Dell Darling, drums; and Jim Pipher, bass and vocals.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Melody Wranglers will perform at noon Wednesday, July 21, as the next act in the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St.

The Lincoln quartet plays classic country and western swing music featuring tight vocal harmonies. The Wranglers say "howdy" to legendary past artists such as Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Bob Wills and Merle Haggard.

The band members share decades of professional performing experience, and their music has been heard by audiences throughout the Midwest.

The series features a different band at noon every Wednesday through Sept. 29. For the full schedule of performers, see the Foundation Garden Performance Series Facebook page.

