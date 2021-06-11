Melody Wranglers to perform Thursday

A concert featuring the Melody Wranglers, a Lincoln quartet that plays classic country and western swing music with tight vocal harmonies, will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 17, from Vine Congregational Church. There will be no in-person audience.

The band features Pam Barger on vocals, guitar and keyboard; Randy Barger, guitar and vocals; Dell Darling, drums; and Jim Pipher, bass and vocals.

The concert will be livestreamed free through the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series Facebook page. For more information, call 402-477-8008 or email tnms@artsincorporated.org.

