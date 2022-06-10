Melody Wranglers perform Wednesday at LCF Garden

The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series continues Wednesday with a free noon performance by the Melody Wrangler at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

The Melody Wranglers are experienced performers who pay homage to the country greats such as Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and Dolly Parton, as well as newer artists who have that "real country" sound. They feature three-part harmonies and tight instrumental arrangements.

The Melody Wranglers band features Pam Barger on vocals, guitar and keyboard; Randy Barger, guitar and vocals; Dell Darling, drums; and Jim Pipher, bass and vocals.

For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0