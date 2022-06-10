 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Melody Wranglers perform Wednesday at LCF Garden

  • 0
Melody Wranglers

The Melody Wranglers band features (from left) Pam Barger on vocals, guitar and keyboard; Randy Barger, guitar and vocals; Dell Darling, drums; and Jim Pipher, bass and vocals.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series continues Wednesday with a free noon performance by the Melody Wrangler at the Foundation Garden, 1415 N St.

The Melody Wranglers are experienced performers who pay homage to the country greats such as Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Hank Williams and Dolly Parton, as well as newer artists who have that "real country" sound. They feature three-part harmonies and tight instrumental arrangements.

The Melody Wranglers band features Pam Barger on vocals, guitar and keyboard; Randy Barger, guitar and vocals; Dell Darling, drums; and Jim Pipher, bass and vocals.

For the full lineup in the Garden Performance Series, see www.lcf.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

State of residential real estate

State of residential real estate

In Lincoln right now, only 145 available existing homes are for sale. That number is up from 86 at the beginning of April, but still very low,…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News