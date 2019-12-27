Mecham receives Gateway Sertoma's Service to Mankind Award

The Gateway Sertoma Club presented its 2019 Service to Mankind Award to Marilyn Mecham at a dinner in her honor Dec. 5 at Yankee Hill Country Club.

The award recognizes efforts of persons not affiliated with Sertoma who are making a difference through their efforts in the local community, state or nation.

Mecham is executive director of the Mentors Foundation, which is dedicated to assisting people through transitions to self-sufficiency. The Foundation provides scholarships, grants, loans, support and mentoring to persons who otherwise would not have access to financial resources to support their business or education plans.

Prior to the Mentors Foundation, Mecham was an executive with Interchurch Ministries of Nebraska. IMN is a statewide organization that provides program and planning support to cooperating denominations in Nebraska. The main purpose of this organization is to help churches come together through worship and service to promote a common witness to the Christian faith.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mecham was the first executive director for the Nebraska State Stroke Foundation (NSSA). Created in 1985, the NSSA acts as a statewide resource for Nebraskans by helping reduce the impact of stroke and enhancing the lives of stroke survivors, their families and their caregivers.