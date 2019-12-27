Mecham receives Gateway Sertoma's Service to Mankind Award

The Gateway Sertoma Club presented its 2019 Service to Mankind Award to Marilyn Mecham at a dinner in her honor Dec. 5 at Yankee Hill Country Club.
The award recognizes efforts of persons not affiliated with Sertoma who are making a difference through their efforts in the local community, state or nation.
Mecham is executive director of the Mentors Foundation, which is dedicated to assisting people through transitions to self-sufficiency. The Foundation provides scholarships, grants, loans, support and mentoring to persons who otherwise would not have access to financial resources to support their business or education plans.
Prior to the Mentors Foundation, Mecham was an executive with Interchurch Ministries of Nebraska. IMN is a statewide organization that provides program and planning support to cooperating denominations in Nebraska. The main purpose of this organization is to help churches come together through worship and service to promote a common witness to the Christian faith.
You have free articles remaining.
Mecham was the first executive director for the Nebraska State Stroke Foundation (NSSA). Created in 1985, the NSSA acts as a statewide resource for Nebraskans by helping reduce the impact of stroke and enhancing the lives of stroke survivors, their families and their caregivers.
Her commitment to service organizations was fueled early in her career when she played a key role in developing nonprofit management training curriculum for the National Center for Service-Learning. Mecham shared this curriculum with VISTA volunteers, senior companions, foster grandparents and other nonprofit leaders as an NCSL trainer and consultant throughout the U.S.
Her presentations always focused on her belief that volunteering is the rent you pay your community -- the price you pay for the space you take.
In addition, Mecham has served on a variety of boards. These include the University of Nebraska Alumni Foundation, Children’s Hospital and Medical Center Foundation and Gigi’s Infinity House. She also served on the Nebraska Rural Development Commission, Nebraska State Suicide Coalition, National Center for Service-Learning, as president of the National Association of Ecumenical and Interreligious Staff (NAEIS), and is a volunteer with the Team Jack Foundation.
Mecham’s efforts on behalf of these various organizations, foundations, commissions and boards have made a positive difference in the lives of many Nebraskans representing a variety of backgrounds and needs.
When it comes to defining the essence of the Sertoma Service to Mankind Awards, you need look no further than Marilyn Mecham.