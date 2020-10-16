Mecham honored with Regional Service to Mankind Award

Great Plains Sertoma presented its 2020 Regional Service to Mankind Award to Marilyn Mecham on Sept. 26. She was selected from several candidates submitted by local Sertoma clubs that comprise the Great Plains region, including Nebraska, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota.
The Gateway Sertoma Club of Lincoln selected Mecham for its 2019 Service to Mankind Award, and then nominated her for the Regional Service to Mankind Award. The award recognizes efforts of persons not affiliated with Sertoma who are making a difference in the local community, state or nation.
Mecham is currently executive director of the Mentors Foundation, which is dedicated to assisting people through transitions to self-sufficiency. The Mentors Foundation provides scholarships, grants, loans, support and mentoring to persons who otherwise would not have access to financial resources to support their business or education plans.
Prior to the Mentors Foundation, Mecham was an executive with Interchurch Ministries of Nebraska. IMN was a statewide organization that provided program and planning support to cooperating denominations in Nebraska. The main purpose of this organization was to help churches come together through worship and service to promote a common witness to the Christian faith.
Mecham was the first executive director for the Nebraska State Stroke Foundation (NSSA). Created in 1985, the NSSA acts as a statewide resource for Nebraskans by helping reduce the impact of stroke and to enhance the lives of stroke survivors, their families and their caregivers.
Commitment to service organizations started early in Mecham’s career, when she played a key role in developing nonprofit management training curriculum for the National Center for Service-Learning. She shared this curriculum with VISTA volunteers, Senior Companion volunteers, Foster Grandparents and other nonprofit leaders as an NCSL trainer and consultant throughout the U.S. Her presentations focused on her belief that volunteering is the rent you pay your community -- the price you pay for the space you take.
Mecham has served on a variety of boards. These include the University of Nebraska Alumni Foundation, Children’s Hospital and Medical Center Foundation and Gigi’s Infinity House. She also served on the Nebraska Rural Development Commission, Nebraska State Suicide Coalition, National Center for Service-Learning, as president of the National Association of Ecumenical and Interreligious Staff (NAEIS), and is a volunteer with the Team Jack Foundation.
