Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers

Tabitha's 53-year-old Meals on Wheels program continues to provide support to 500-plus Lincoln residents each day in the midst of the coranavirus pandemic.
As more and more people shelter in place, the need for Meals on Wheels is growing, said Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha president and CEO.
Tabitha needs a pipeline of volunteers to help deliver a hot meal, a safety check and some encouraging words to local residents. To sign up, go to Tabitha.org/Volunteer.
"This is a great way to bond with family and get some fresh air while doing your part to help," Hinrichs said.
