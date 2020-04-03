Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tabitha's 53-year-old Meals on Wheels program continues to provide support to 500-plus Lincoln residents each day in the midst of the coranavirus pandemic.

As more and more people shelter in place, the need for Meals on Wheels is growing, said Christie Hinrichs, Tabitha president and CEO.

Tabitha needs a pipeline of volunteers to help deliver a hot meal, a safety check and some encouraging words to local residents. To sign up, go to Tabitha.org/Volunteer.

"This is a great way to bond with family and get some fresh air while doing your part to help," Hinrichs said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0