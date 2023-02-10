Local historian Jim McKee’s talk for the Preservation Association of Lincoln brown bag lunch at noon Tuesday, Feb. 14, will focus on the Nebraska State Fair starting from the Territorial State Fair.

His presentation is program No. 39 in the “Compleat History of Lincoln” series and will take place in the LNK TV Studio in the County/City Building, 555 S. 10th St. Free parking will be available in the city lot north of K Street.