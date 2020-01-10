You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
McKee presents Lincoln history program Jan. 14
View Comments

McKee presents Lincoln history program Jan. 14

{{featured_button_text}}

Lincoln historian Jim McKee will continue his series, "Compleat History of Lincoln," at noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Museum of Nebraska History, Centennial Mall and P streets. 

McKee's program is No. 34 in the Preservation Association of Lincoln Brown Bag series. Speedway Properties provides support for this free program series.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News