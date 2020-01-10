McKee presents Lincoln history program Jan. 14

×
Lincoln historian Jim McKee will continue his series, "Compleat History of Lincoln," at noon Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Museum of Nebraska History, Centennial Mall and P streets.
McKee's program is No. 34 in the Preservation Association of Lincoln Brown Bag series. Speedway Properties provides support for this free program series.
Mark Schwaninger
L Magazine editor
Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.
