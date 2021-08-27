McGovern String Band to perform Wednesday

The McGovern String Band will perform at noon Wednesday, Sept. 1, as the next act in the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series on the LCF Garden stage, 1415 N St.

The band plays acoustic Americana and bluegrass, featuring the vocals of father and son Kelly McGovern (guitar) and Brian McGovern (mandolin).

The McGovern String Band’s repertoire includes songs from a variety of genres with a bluegrass style. The band is anchored by Nebraska Performing Arts Hall of Fame bass player and vocalist David Morris and includes Steve “Fuzzy” Blazek on resonator guitar and Daren Blythe, who injects his innovative five-string banjo talents. The band's three- and four-part harmonies, combined with a percussive acoustic instrumentation, recall that legendary high, lonesome sound of bluegrass.

The band features Mike McCracken on dobro; Jenny Richardson, upright bass; Matt Richardson, banjo; Lia Havlena, guitar; and Thad Miller, fiddle.

The series features a different band at noon every Wednesday through Sept. 29. For the full schedule of performers, see the Foundation Garden Performance Series Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0