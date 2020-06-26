McDonald's donate $22,000 to Food Bank of Lincoln, Matt Talbot

Local McDonald's owner-operators donated $22,000 to local organizations Food Bank of Lincoln and Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach as part of the COVID-19 relief fund Thursday.
Both organizations, which received $11,000 apiece, have been deeply affected by COVID-19 and needing donations now more than ever to continue serving the community. For the Food Bank of Lincoln, this donation will provide approximately 30,000 meals to those in need in the local community.
In all, McDonald’s is donating more than $68,000 towards COVID-19 relief funds to organizations across the Midwest.
