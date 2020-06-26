McDonald's donate $22,000 to Food Bank of Lincoln, Matt Talbot
View Comments

McDonald's donate $22,000 to Food Bank of Lincoln, Matt Talbot

{{featured_button_text}}

Local McDonald's owner-operators donated $22,000 to local organizations Food Bank of Lincoln and Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach as part of the COVID-19 relief fund Thursday.

Both organizations, which received $11,000 apiece, have been deeply affected by COVID-19 and needing donations now more than ever to continue serving the community. For the Food Bank of Lincoln, this donation will provide approximately 30,000 meals to those in need in the local community.

In all, McDonald’s is donating more than $68,000 towards COVID-19 relief funds to organizations across the Midwest.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News