The Mayor's Intefaith Prayer Breakfast is set for Thursday, May 4 at 8 a.m. (doors open at 7:30 a.m.) at the Delray 817, 817 R St.

This year's theme is "Creating Cultures of Resilience and Peace for our Community and for the World."

Keynote speaker will be Jerry White, executive director of the United Religions Initiative. White is an author, diplomat and humanitarian activist known for leading high-impact campaigns, three of which led to international treaties: the Landmine Ban Treaty, the Cluster Munitions Ban and the U.N. Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

In 1984, White lost his lower right leg while hiking in an unmarked minefield in Israel. He worked closely with the late Diana, Princess of Wales, and shares the 1997 Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the International Campaign to Ban Landmines.

Register at https://bit.ly/LNKinterfaith2023. Livestream viewing is also available. For more information, contact the Faith Coalition of Lancaster County at fclcne@gmail.com.