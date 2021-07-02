Mayor's Arts Awards moved to November

• Legacy of the Arts Award: Recognizes an individual age 55 and up actively involved in creating, teaching, sharing or inspiring artistic expression in any discipline.

• Heart of the Arts Award: Recognizes an individual or organization for outstanding volunteer dedication to the arts or for making a major overall impact on the arts in Lincoln.

• ArtScene Backstage Award: Recognizes extraordinary service to the arts through behind-the-scenes efforts.

• Outstanding Event Award: Recognizes a performance, exhibition or project in the previous year (2020-21) that will be notable in the community memory for years to come because of its content or cultural significance. Virtual events are eligible.

• Benefactor of the Arts Award: Honors an individual, family, organization or business making significant financial contributions to the arts.

• Lincoln Community Foundation Arts for Kids Award: Honors an individual or organization from outside the arts professions whose leadership has enhanced arts activities and experiences for children.