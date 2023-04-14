The City of Lincoln encourages residents ages 16-20 to apply for paid summer internships through the Mayor’s Youth Employment Program. Those interested must apply at lincoln.ne.gov/yep by 5 p.m., Sunday, April 30.

“This experience allows interns to explore their interests and career options, develop workplace, social and leadership skills, and build their résumé—all while getting paid,” said Calvin Doerr, Mayor’s Youth Employment Program coordinator.

The program provides jobs with city agencies, training and help toward a career, including tuition assistance and/or reference from a supervisor. Participants earn $15 per hour and receive a $200 bonus for completing the internship. Participating city agencies are subject to change before the start date. Interns may not be assigned to desired departments due to capacity.

Examples of opportunities include:

• City Clerk: Interns will assist with the day-to-day operations of the clerk's office, including data entry, filing and record-keeping.

• Finance: Interns will assist the Lincoln finance department in gathering information regarding audits and grants.

• Parks and Recreation: Interns will be assigned to one of the recreation centers’ day camps. They will work with kids and plan day camp activities.

• Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Communications: Interns will create social media content for LTU.

• Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Watershed: Interns will assist with dry and wet weather water monitoring. This includes maintaining equipment, collecting and processing water samples, and data entry.

• Information Services: Interns will shadow developers and project managers working on high-impact city and county software projects to build design and critical thinking skills, or help city and county software projects by working with staff to test products and provide feedback to development teams.

• Lincoln City Libraries: Interns will teach early reading and English as a second language.

• Lincoln Water System: Interns will assist with dry and wet weather monitoring. This includes, but is not limited to, maintaining remote monitoring equipment, collecting and processing water samples, and data entry/analysis.

The Mayor’s Youth Employment Program welcomes all youth, including those for whom English is a second language, individuals with disabilities, those who may have had involvement in the juvenile justice system, and more. Individuals chosen for an interview will be contacted via email. All other individuals will be referred to other opportunities. Applicants and interviewees are not guaranteed an internship.

For more information about the program, visit lincoln.ne.gov/yep. For available Lincoln-Lancaster County positions, visit jobs.lincoln.ne.gov.