Mayor credits Lincolnites’ diligence for return to familiar activities

“One of the most encouraging aspects of these efforts, of course, is the sheer number of folks in our community who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, and their understanding of the incredible tool that we have to help bring an end to the pandemic,” said Gaylor Baird, who spent four years as a City Council member before winning the election as mayor. “Our Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department vaccination plan has really worked very well, very smoothly. I really hope that those of you that experienced it would share that opinion.

“We’ve got a lot of great feedback on the clinics, and I’m really proud of those in the community who stepped up to make it possible. So many volunteers. So many physicians, nurses. It was truly a remarkable logistical effort. It has resulted in more than 54% of our residents age 16 and older that have been vaccinated, and we have the highest rate in Lincoln-Lancaster County than any of the other 19 health districts across the state.”

The mayor also credited the city government personnel who showed up for work every day during the height of the pandemic, when most people were working from home. She said that 75% of city employees came to work every day throughout 2020 and into 2021.