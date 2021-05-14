Mayor credits Lincolnites’ diligence for return to familiar activities

If you get the sense that the Star City is about to explode like a supernova into more robust human activity that has not been seen in over a year due to the pandemic, you would not be alone.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird feels like the city is beginning to pop with newfound excitement and spirit crescendoing from spring to summer after a relentless, tumultuous emergence from a “long winter” of discontent.
“We’re just a few weeks into seeing many of our familiar outdoor events return,” said Gaylor Baird, who was making her second visit with Lincoln Executive Club members and her first as mayor on Monday, May 10, at the Hilton Garden Inn.
“I don’t know if any of you caught the Lincoln marathon runners jogging by on the route or the spring football game or some of the farmers’ markets that returned,” she continued. “This is certainly a credit to everyone that we are able to return and enjoy some of our more familiar activities that we’ve been missing this past year.”
Gaylor Baird said this was her first public appearance for a luncheon in over a year after the advance of the pandemic in 2020.
She reflected on the diligence of Lincoln citizens in dealing appropriately with the pandemic conditions, and then in turn getting inoculated in record numbers when their turn for the vaccination came up in line.
“One of the most encouraging aspects of these efforts, of course, is the sheer number of folks in our community who have rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated, and their understanding of the incredible tool that we have to help bring an end to the pandemic,” said Gaylor Baird, who spent four years as a City Council member before winning the election as mayor. “Our Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department vaccination plan has really worked very well, very smoothly. I really hope that those of you that experienced it would share that opinion.
“We’ve got a lot of great feedback on the clinics, and I’m really proud of those in the community who stepped up to make it possible. So many volunteers. So many physicians, nurses. It was truly a remarkable logistical effort. It has resulted in more than 54% of our residents age 16 and older that have been vaccinated, and we have the highest rate in Lincoln-Lancaster County than any of the other 19 health districts across the state.”
The mayor also credited the city government personnel who showed up for work every day during the height of the pandemic, when most people were working from home. She said that 75% of city employees came to work every day throughout 2020 and into 2021.
Part of the theme of Baird’s presentation was the present-day representation of what the mayor aims to provide to the people of Lincoln in terms of government.
“As mayor, I am certainly asked to look after the here and now of our city’s operations,” said Gaylor Baird, who was elected in May 2019 as the 52nd mayor of Lincoln. “Every day I’m working with the department heads and leaders in the business community and civic organizations like yours (Executive Club), along with education leaders and nonprofit leaders, and we’re looking to develop a shared vision for Lincoln’s future.”
She said the “here and now” includes the city’s efforts to utilize resources that can be put to work to assist during the city’s economic recovery, and emphasize and highlight some of the ways the city’s businesses have continued to prosper despite the pandemic challenges.
“I also want to share some of our major efforts to help shape the future of our community, and that’s through our climate action plan that was recently approved by our City Council,” said Gaylor Baird, a graduate of Yale College.
Gaylor Baird said her office is consumed with public safety for the City of Lincoln and is pleased to announce the hiring of David Engler as the new Lincoln fire chief with the approval of the City Council. Engler will be replacing Acting Fire Chief Michael Despain in December.
The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.