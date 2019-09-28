Join the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Rally & March Planning Committee My “Walk” Community Stakeholders kickoff. The engagement will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, at Hudl Corporate Headquarters, 600 P St in the Haymarket.
Featured and sharing his life’s walk will be Albert Maxey Sr. Maxey’s “Walk” will inspire elementary to elders by inspiring, educating and provide insight to the numerous steps he’s taken:
* As an officer for 34 years with the Lincoln Police Department; in 1964, he was assigned to spend the day with the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during a speaking visit to Pershing Auditorium.
* As a member of the famed Crispus Attucks High School team that made history in 1955 by becoming the first all-black team to win a state championship in any sport, anywhere in the country.
* As a scholar-athlete for the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers.
* As a respected civic leader, husband and father.
His “Walk” will provide attendees a unique and timely perspective.
The event is open to the public, and no registration is necessary.
The “Walks” are brought to you in collaboration with the Pillar Restaurant Group, organized and facilitated by the Rally and March Planning Committee in conjunction with the 25th Anniversary of the Youth Rally and March, which will be held Monday, January 20, 2020.