Maul mulls potential convention center sites

There are signs in the Cornhusker state that the economy is coming back post pandemic. According to a Nebraska Department of Revenue report released last week, net tax revenues for the state were better than $6.34 billion. That’s up $624 million more than was predicted four months ago for the fiscal year ending in June.

… Which would only add to the groundswell of activity surrounding the possibilities of adding a convention center amid the hustle and bustle of downtown Lincoln.

Jeff Maul, executive director of the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau and vice president of the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce, was on hand Monday to share updates on just such activities with Lincoln Executive Club members at their weekly luncheon at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln.

In beginning his presentation about the convention center prospects, Maul harkened back to a line from one of his favorite movies to help describe what could happen if the convention center did happen.

“We’ve been doing some surveys and asking people what they thought of having a convention center. ‘Would you come to Lincoln if they build it?’ Remember the ‘If you build it, they will come?’ What was that movie?” Maul mused before quickly answering his own question. “Field of Dreams! My favorite baseball movie. If you build it, they will come. The demand is there.”

Why is a convention center so important to Lincoln? Maul said some comparison metro markets to Lincoln are considered to be Lexington, Kentucky; Evansville, Indiana; Duluth, Minnesota; and Durham, North Carolina. He said they are viewed as peer cities based on population and amenities.

“Lincoln ranks at the bottom to peer cities with convention space under one roof. Make sense?” said Maul, the consummate presenter who likes to ask questions of his audience to ensure interest and participation. “The only way we can compete right now with any one of those convention cities across the country is to split a conference between the Embassy Suites (Hotel), the Cornhusker (Hotel) and the Graduate (Hotel). Is that any way to do a conference? Not really. And what happens in the winter?”

Moving back to the present, Maul likes what he sees in terms of the Convention and Visitors Bureau’s uptick in business and hotel market share.

“Fast forward to today, we’re knocking it out of the ballpark right now. Things are so good coming out of the pandemic in Lincoln,” said Maul, a graduate of Lincoln East High School and then the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before his long-term commitment with the Chamber. “We are currently in the vicinity of 19% (increase) on average daily rate in hotel and occupancy. In my 20 years (at the Convention and Visitors Bureau), I don’t remember a time when I could tell you we’re up nearly 20%, and this is still coming out of a pandemic.”

And with that momentum, Maul pivoted toward the five sites identified in downtown Lincoln by the Convention Center Committee Task Force as being candidates for the new facility. He said the convention committee is considering a building consisting of 60,000 square feet of meeting space on the designated property.

He began with a site located directly east of the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel. He said the entire block is owned by two to three entities that include Speedway Properties. The second site is the area that was formerly the home of a Denny’s Restaurant between Ninth and 10th streets, south of Memorial Stadium and north of the building formerly housing the Journal Star newspaper printing press.

The next property Maul mentioned as being a potential site is Midwest Steel Works, located at the southwest corner of Eighth and N streets. The fourth site is located in the Telegraph district, and Maul called it “the wild card of the five” due to its proximity of being somewhat removed from the downtown area.

The final site mentioned as being considered is the downtown Post Office building next to Pinnacle Bank Arena. Maul likened it to the Omaha Convention Center and Arena with the probability of attaching the new convention center to the proximate Pinnacle Bank Arena.

All five of the sites have their sources of positives and negatives, but Maul narrowed down the important factors in determining which site would draw the most positive interest.

“I think of the five sites, you need to eliminate a few sites that are farthest away from the entertainment district, which indicates the ‘walkability’ of what we want to do. I think you have to consider how close it is to what people want to do when they come to your community. So, when you book a vacation, when you book a trip or when you go to a convention, your spouse goes when?” Maul pondered. “When there’s something to do when they walk out of the convention space or the hotel. So, you have to think about what’s closest to what people want to do, which means you also have to think about the hotel room inventory.”

Maul was joined Monday by Randy Bretz. He and Maul are two of the 10 members that constitute the Convention Center Committee Task Force.

“It’s a little too early to pick a site. But, we do have five sites singled out,” said Bretz, who is also a member of the downtown Rotary Club 14 and an incredibly busy ‘retired guy.’ “The next step that we’re taking is a step phase analysis. We have an idea of the space we need, the size of the space. But then, what is it going to cost to run that kind of an operation? How much will it cost to construct? So, we’re in the process of putting some money together to help analyze the site needs that we have. Jeff (Maul) mentioned 60,000 square feet, but we may need 70,000 square feet.”

The remaining eight members of the 10-person task force are Todd Ogden, Kent Seacrest, Steve Glenn, Ben Martens, Liz Ring Carlson, Jim Hoffmann, Angie Muhleisen and Roger Ludemann.

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is program chair for Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.