Matt Talbot to launch Bold Hope mural

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach invites the community to an afternoon of celebration as the nonprofit launches its new Bold Hope mural at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19.

Created and painted by artist Nolan Tredway, the 1,100-square-foot, 144-foot-long mural will be located on the west side of the North 27th Street bridge beside Matt Talbot, 2121 N. 27th St.

Tredway's mural will bear Matt Talbot's "Bold Hope" slogan and feature bright colors, a reference to the Clinton Neighborhood and an outline of the Lincoln skyline.

Light refreshments will be served. No RSVP needed. Questions? Contact Victoria at 402-817-0623.

