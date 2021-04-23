Matt Talbot’s dining room reopens

The dining room at Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach has reopened with limited seating for day shelter services and dining.

Capacity is limited to 40 people, and each dining table has been fitted with Plexiglas partitions with seating for four guests. All guests are required to wear a mask when not eating or drinking and to take their temperature prior to entering the dining room.

Guests are welcome to sit in the dining room Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. with breaks for cleaning. The dining room is open weekends during lunch and dinner only.

Services at Matt Talbot, including daily “to-go” meals, have been ongoing and uninterrupted during the pandemic, thanks to the efforts of the many volunteers that have come to the community kitchen to provide, prepare and serve lunch and dinner every day.

“Through all the service delivery modifications we’ve made during the pandemic, our volunteers continued to show up,” said Susanne Blue, executive director. “They were flexible, reliable and so full of compassion. We couldn’t have stayed open without them!”

Visit mtko.org to learn more about Matt Talbot’s services and volunteer opportunities.

