Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach released its 2018-2019 annual report to the community highlighting the agency’s commitment to relieving hunger, providing outreach, addressing addiction and defeating homelessness.
“We want to provide the community with a detailed account of our performance and financial status,” said Susanne Blue, executive director. “But more importantly, we want the community to know that their contributions and support are valued and truly make a difference in the lives of the working poor and homeless in Lincoln.”
Matt Talbot earned a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, America’s largest independent charity evaluator, for the fifth consecutive year for having sound fiscal management practices and commitment to accountability and transparency. As of August 2019, Matt Talbot is one of only six charities in Lincoln and 31 in Nebraska to receive the highest rating of four stars. Matt Talbot was also awarded a Gold Seal of Transparency from Guidestar in 2018 and 2019.
“The support of our volunteers and donors is what keeps our doors open 365 days a year. Their support has instilled hope in me, in our team, in the people we serve and in our community,” said Blue.
Matt Talbot’s annual report and most recently audited financial statements can be found online at mtko.org/report.