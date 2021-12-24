Matt Talbot provides meals and ongoing support during holidays

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is keeping its regular meal schedule through the holidays, including volunteers serving special fully prepared meals for lunch (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) and dinner (5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.) today – Christmas Day.

Guests can choose to dine in or take their meal “to-go.” All are welcome.

The annual Holiday Fiesta Celebration took place over lunch Dec. 16 with a traditional Mexican feast donated by La Paz Mexican Restaurant and served by members of the Matt Talbot board of directors.

Community members have worked with outreach staff to provide assistance during the holidays for individuals and families in Matt Talbot's housing programs, which use evidence-based and compassionate service delivery models that include case management and assistance with finding quality affordable housing. Clients have received assistance with basic needs, transportation, furniture, clothing and Christmas presents for their children.

“Everyone deserves a special celebration during this season of giving and hope,” said Susanne Blue, executive director. “This year, more than ever, it has been wonderful to see the positive response from the community and the gratitude of those being helped.”