Matt Talbot provides meals and ongoing support during holidays

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach will keep its regular meal schedule through the holidays with volunteers serving special fully prepared takeout meals for lunch (11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.) and dinner (5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.) on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The annual Holiday Fiesta Celebration was held on Dec. 17 with a traditional Mexican feast donated by La Paz Mexican Restaurant and served “to-go” by members of the Board of Directors. Face masks and distancing are required during meal pick-ups, and all are welcome to attend.

Community members have worked with outreach staff to provide assistance during the holidays for individuals and families in Matt Talbot's housing programs, which use evidence-based and compassionate service delivery models that include case management and assistance with finding quality, affordable housing. Clients have received assistance with basic needs, transportation, furniture, clothing and Christmas presents for their children.

“Everyone deserves a special celebration during this season of giving and hope," said Susanne Blue, executive director. "This year more than ever, it has been wonderful to see the positive response from the community and the gratitude of those being helped.”