Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach to serve Thanksgiving dinner

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, 2121 N. 27th St., will serve a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with all the fixings on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

Guests can choose to dine in or take their food to-go. The meal will be prepared by a family that has faithfully volunteered to prepare a home-cooked Thanksgiving feast for Matt Talbot guests for more than 20 years. All in the community are welcome to attend.

“We are grateful to be able to offer a lovingly prepared meal for the community on this special day,” said Susanne Blue, executive director. “It is a wonderful opportunity to enjoy the fellowship and spirit of community that comes with dining together.”

Serving lunch and dinner seven days a week, Matt Talbot is a hunger relief and outreach center for those in need. In a typical year, Matt Talbot provides approximately 100,000 nutritious meals to the hungry in Lincoln and over 40,000 homeless prevention services such as case management, housing, drug and alcohol evaluations, life skills and tenant education classes, and help with obtaining vital identification documents.

Learn more at www.mtko.org.