Match opportunity grows for donations to Gathering Place

It’s the giving season. As winter arrives and the pandemic continues, it’s more important than ever to ensure that everyone in our community receives the support they need.

Every day at Community Acton’s Gathering Place soup kitchen, those needing a hot, nutritious meal can get one, seven nights a week. All they have to do is visit the inviting brick house on the corner of E and Goodhue streets.

“This year has been really difficult,” one guest recently shared. “But the Gathering Place is one thing in my life that has not wavered. When I’m happy, I want to celebrate here. When I’m sad, this is where I go to seek comfort.”

Thanks to the support of a variety of local foundations and businesses, donations made to the Gathering Place before Dec. 31 are being matched dollar for dollar. Recently, three additional entities -- Bryan Health, Econic and Inspro -- contributed additional dollars toward the match pool.

“We have seen incredible generosity from our community via this campaign so far,” said Vi See, executive director of Community Action. “The additional support from Bryan Health, Econic and Inspro will allow us to extend our dollar-for-dollar match even beyond our initial goal.”