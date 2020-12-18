Match opportunity grows for donations to Gathering Place

It’s the giving season. As winter arrives and the pandemic continues, it’s more important than ever to ensure that everyone in our community receives the support they need.
Every day at Community Acton’s Gathering Place soup kitchen, those needing a hot, nutritious meal can get one, seven nights a week. All they have to do is visit the inviting brick house on the corner of E and Goodhue streets.
“This year has been really difficult,” one guest recently shared. “But the Gathering Place is one thing in my life that has not wavered. When I’m happy, I want to celebrate here. When I’m sad, this is where I go to seek comfort.”
Thanks to the support of a variety of local foundations and businesses, donations made to the Gathering Place before Dec. 31 are being matched dollar for dollar. Recently, three additional entities -- Bryan Health, Econic and Inspro -- contributed additional dollars toward the match pool.
“We have seen incredible generosity from our community via this campaign so far,” said Vi See, executive director of Community Action. “The additional support from Bryan Health, Econic and Inspro will allow us to extend our dollar-for-dollar match even beyond our initial goal.”
See said that need for financial support is great. Since March, the Gathering Place has adapted its meal service model to ensure safe distribution of meals, and has permanently expanded its hours of operation. The Gathering Place has regularly been serving over 3,500 meals per month, with fall numbers of over 4,000. See said serving that many guests indicates needing help with food for the first time in their lives.
Dollars raised via the Gathering Place’s campaign will support the soup kitchen’s work to serve nightly meals. The three new sponsors join Acklie Charitable Foundation, Miriam Moeller Charitable Trust, Union Bank and Trust, Horizon Bank and Bukaty Companies, all partnering in the fundraising effort.
“We are humbled by the support of our match sponsors and our community members who so clearly see the critical need being met by the Gathering Place,” said See. “We sincerely thank all who have so far given to support this work. We hope many more will join. As need for services continues to grow, need for support grows with it.”
All contributions will support the Gathering Place’s work to provide hot, nutritious meals to anyone who needs them in Lincoln. Meals are available from 5-6 p.m. nightly, free of charge.
To donate to the Gathering Place, visit www.communityactionatwork.org or mail contributions to: Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties, Attn: The Gathering Place, 210 O St., Lincoln, NE 68508.
