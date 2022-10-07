MarySue Harris receives LMTA honorary membership

MarySue Harris received an honorary membership to the Lincoln Music Teachers Association at its Sept. 28 General Membership Meeting, which celebrated LMTA’s 80th anniversary and the LMTA Music Outreach program’s 25th anniversary.

Harris has been a longtime LMTA member and has served in many capacities on the board of the Lincoln Music Teachers Association and Nebraska Music Teachers Association as well as the Lincoln Symphony Guild. She is a member of the Lied Piano Circle and a major supporter of the LMTA Music Outreach Program, which offers low-cost lessons, instruments and educational materials to children in need.

Harris has also supported many community projects including the Food Bank and Lincoln City Library. The MarySue Harris Endowment, established through the Music Teachers National Association (MTNA), now funds three $5,000 scholarships for young studio owners each year.

Honorary LMTA membership is limited to those who have given distinguished service to LMTA and the community over the years and have been selected by the LMTA board.