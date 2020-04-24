Martinez awarded Temple Chapter scholarship

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Temple Chapter No. 271, Order of the Eastern Star, presented a $1,000 scholarship to Alex Martinez, a graduating senior from Lincoln Pius X High School, to further his education.

While the chapter was unable to present the scholarship in person to Alex because of social distancing and group gathering recommendations, the Chapter is proud to recognize Alex’s accomplishments.

He is the son of Cathy and Cesar Martinez. He plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the fall and hopes to eventually transfer to Creighton University and pursue a career as a pharmacist.

Alex has been an active community volunteer, especially in the special needs community, excels academically, and works part-time. His letters of recommendations mentioned his excellent work ethic, sense of humor, energy, quick wit, and awareness of others' needs.

The Order of the Eastern Star is an international fraternal order comprised of both women and men. The members are dedicated to charity, truth and loving kindness, they and work together for service projects that benefit mankind. As an example, the current Nebraska Grand Chapter special service project of Paws Up strives to promote and raise funds to support organizations that train and provide service and therapy dogs to those in need.

