The housing market has been a roller coaster this past year or so, with many houses selling far over asking price, spending only hours on the market, and often without inspection.

But lately, we’re seeing a change in the market. We’re seeing a rise in the number of houses on the market at one time – recently hitting an all-time high since the beginning of COVID-19. Many of these houses are staying on the market longer, so buyers have more options and more time to decide. They are also able to negotiate further on things like inspections and home warranty.

There are still houses, priced fairly, listed with reputable agents and generally in the price range of $150,000 to $250,000, selling quickly. Pricing a home competitively, which is achieved through a comparative market analysis, in this type of market, is very important as an overpriced home may see more time on the market. If you need help finding a competitive price for your home, my phone number is 402-759-2219 and I can provide a free market analysis.

Interest rates and inflation are also driving this market. With interest rates rising, buyers aren’t getting as much for their money. On the flip side, buyers are also reconsidering new construction with the inflation of building material costs.

So, what do all these changes mean? This market is looking less like a roller coaster, beginning to even out a little! It doesn’t mean houses aren’t selling quickly when priced competitively or they won’t have a few offers. It just means buyers have a few more choices and a little more time to look. There are still fewer houses than we’ve experienced in the recent past. Demand remains, so prices will still be strong. Interest rates will also play a key role in the market as they’re predicted to further increase.

Markets are forever changing, and this can occur quickly as we’ve recently seen. For the most up-to-date market trends, give me a call at 402-759-2219, and I can assist you in your home buying or selling needs.

Tyler Loontjer, REALTOR