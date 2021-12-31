Makovicka PT clinics collect 34K diapers during holidays

According to the Diaper Bank Network, children in low-income families are at the most significant risk of suffering the effects of diaper issues because many families can’t afford diapers.

The six Makovicka Physical Therapy clinics in Lancaster and Saunders Counties support the Community Action Partnership each year by hosting a diaper drive.

Community Action has 17 programs that address the causes of poverty and help individuals with financial and family well-being, homelessness prevention and more. When their clients participate in the programs, they earn points, which empowers them to become self-sustaining.

Each year, the Makovicka company’s diaper drive has shown increases in the number collected. The first year was a very respectable 13,877 diapers collected and delivered, and in the second year, expectations were exceeded with a collection of 31,104. In 2021, a whopping 34,419 diapers were collected and delivered to the respective organizations, exceeding the goal of 30,000.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0