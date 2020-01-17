Making 2020 and beyond even better

Is it too late to turn the corner? Hopefully not, because we have so many good things going for us in what is considered the best country in the world. It’s not broken but needs a major tune-up. How can we make 2020 and beyond better?

There is no secret formula, but it seems we can help by constantly sharing what we’ve learned from past generations. Honesty, good morals, common sense, accountability and hard work carried them through.

We can also “silently protest” when we experience people that take away from making society better. An example is if we experience poor customer service, we can become that customer that holds others accountable or quietly goes away. We can also be the customer that supports the businesses that do all the right things for all the right reasons.

The vast majority of my articles have been trade-related. They were intended to improve the quality of the plumbing, heating, cooling in our community in order to save lives. For instance, it’s so important to tune up furnaces and water heaters to reduce the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning.

It’s even more important to tune ourselves up occasionally. That’s what this article is about. Together we can be difference makers working to improve future generations. It’s another fight worth fighting!

This article is dedicated to all those who have given their lives and fought to protect our country, and to those who serve it in so many ways. That includes all the past generations that have taught us so much. Thank you!