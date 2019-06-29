The weather report for the June 17 Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League tournament at Mahoney Golf Course was iffy, but the clouds rolled through, the temperature was perfect, and the breezes were only a slight challenge.
The Bi-fecta format utilized 60% of each player's handicap for the Best Ball and Shamble events. Holes 10-18 were a Shamble, so each four-man team used the best drive, then played each golfer's own ball to the hole. Holes 1-9 were Best Ball, requiring each golfer to play his own ball, which certainly was the more challenging format.
For this early in the season, Mahoney was in great shape with lush fairways and a rough that was high and thick. Pin prize for closest to the hole was awarded on No. 17 with Rick Riley winning, and on No. 9 for the longest putt, which Doug McClelland somehow stole again.
Winners:
Red Flight-First place, score 114-Gayle Burr, Dean Muller and Dennis Bohlken; second place, score 117-Dennis Witfoth, Jim Martin, Detlef Gartzke and Tom VanDevelder; third place, score 118-Robert Hailey, Dewey Zerr and Bob Batterman.
White Flight-First place, score 110-Ron Moen, Pat Swift, Tom Gould and Steve Cherep; second place, score 117-Chin Chung, Al Delano, Bill Rainey and Doc Dalton; third place, score 118-Jack McKimmy, Carl Bouges, Eduardo Fuenzalida and G.T. Griess.
Blue Flight-First place, score 110-Gary Wells, Tom Meyer, Gary Westerhoff and Robert Lamarre; second place, score 110-Gary DeBoer, Ron Riley, Jerry Vidlak and Ed Kosola; third place, score 114-Jerry Petersen, Garry Morgan, Allen Gabel and Pat Kappes.
The next league Fun Day will be July 1 at Platteview Country Club, which is one of the league’s favorite out-of-town stops.