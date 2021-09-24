MADD honors officers for keeping roads safe

Several Lincoln-area law enforcement officers who helped keep our roads safe from impaired driving throughout 2020 were among those from across the state honored by MADD Nebraska in an awards ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Wilderness Ridge.

"When the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the men and women of our law enforcement agencies across the state stepped up," said Sara Draper, spokesperson for the MADD Nebraska state office. "These officers worked even harder to adapt their work to ensure the roads of our state were safe from the dangers of impaired driving. Each arrest they make for impaired driving has the potential to save a life. As the largest agency working with victims of impaired driving, we thank them for helping to create a future with no more victims."