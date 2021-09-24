MADD honors officers for keeping roads safe

Several Lincoln-area law enforcement officers who helped keep our roads safe from impaired driving throughout 2020 were among those from across the state honored by MADD Nebraska in an awards ceremony Tuesday, Sept. 21, at Wilderness Ridge.
"When the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the men and women of our law enforcement agencies across the state stepped up," said Sara Draper, spokesperson for the MADD Nebraska state office. "These officers worked even harder to adapt their work to ensure the roads of our state were safe from the dangers of impaired driving. Each arrest they make for impaired driving has the potential to save a life. As the largest agency working with victims of impaired driving, we thank them for helping to create a future with no more victims."
Lincoln-area award recipients are:
Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement - Individual
Troopers Benjamin Nguyen and Ethan Schroeder, Nebraska State Patrol Troop H;
Deputy Jonathan Kingswood, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.
Adult DWI/DUI Enforcement - Team
Sergeant Michael Thorson and Troopers Ben Nguyen, Jamieson Brown, Nathan Knudson and Ethan Schroeder, Nebraska State Patrol Troop H;
Crash Reconstruction Team, Lincoln Police Department;
Drug Recognition Expert - Individual
Officer Nathaniel Grimm, Lincoln Police Department.
Each year in the U.S., more than 10,000 people are killed and another 345,000 are injured in drunk driving crashes. In Nebraska, 72 people were killed in 2020 in alcohol-related crashes, Draper said.
"The men and women working throughout our state in the criminal justice arena are paving the way to a safer state and a future with no more victims," she said.
For more information, see www.madd.org/nebraska or Facebook @NebraskaMADD or Twitter @MADDNebraska.