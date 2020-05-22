MADD honors heroes who keep Nebraska safe

Mothers Against Drunk Driving-Nebraska released its list of 2020 MADD Heroes on May 20. The award winners were selected by a committee for their strong dedication to keeping Nebraska safe from the dangers of impaired driving and underage drinking.

Either through direct law enforcement, prosecution, probation or education and awareness, these honorees are among the best in our state and will be honored for their outstanding work during the 2019 year. Due to ongoing state regulations, all honorees will be honored in their hometowns later in the year.