Lyndsey Roth receives GWSF Carmel Sheppard Spirit Award

Carmel Sheppard would appreciate Lyndsey Roth’s approach to athletics and academics.

On the softball diamond, the Lincoln North Star catcher has rewritten some of her high school’s records. Her selection to the Journal Star Super State first team – not once, but twice – speaks volumes about her productivity on the softball field.

Her grade-point averages – 4.2 (weighted) and 3.9 (unweighted) – are testimony that this student-athlete has her priorities in the proper order.

Roth possesses the qualities that would earn the respect of community leaders such as Carmel Sheppard, in whose memory the Spirit Award has been named by the Girls & Women in Sports & Fitness (GWSF) Committee.

Sheppard was Dawes Middle School principal when she lost her battle with cancer in 2005 at the age of 57. She was known as a woman of passion, high integrity and high energy.

Roth a natural leader

This year’s Carmel Sheppard Spirit Award winner is “the glue that holds the team together,” said Leann Boerema, a Navigators track and field team coach who works with Roth on her discus throwing. “She is a great role model, a leader and an amazing person,” says her field-event coach.