Lyndsey Roth receives GWSF Carmel Sheppard Spirit Award

Carmel Sheppard would appreciate Lyndsey Roth’s approach to athletics and academics.
On the softball diamond, the Lincoln North Star catcher has rewritten some of her high school’s records. Her selection to the Journal Star Super State first team – not once, but twice – speaks volumes about her productivity on the softball field.
Her grade-point averages – 4.2 (weighted) and 3.9 (unweighted) – are testimony that this student-athlete has her priorities in the proper order.
Roth possesses the qualities that would earn the respect of community leaders such as Carmel Sheppard, in whose memory the Spirit Award has been named by the Girls & Women in Sports & Fitness (GWSF) Committee.
Sheppard was Dawes Middle School principal when she lost her battle with cancer in 2005 at the age of 57. She was known as a woman of passion, high integrity and high energy.
Roth a natural leader
This year’s Carmel Sheppard Spirit Award winner is “the glue that holds the team together,” said Leann Boerema, a Navigators track and field team coach who works with Roth on her discus throwing. “She is a great role model, a leader and an amazing person,” says her field-event coach.
Roth is perceived as the consummate team leader whose encouragement causes teammates to elevate their game. She’s been known to recognize umpires and thank them for working her team’s games.
“Trying to encourage those around me has just been second-nature for me,” says the Spirit Award winner. “I’ve always looked at having a positive attitude as being important.”
All in the family
Lyndsey’s four years at North Star included opportunities to play softball for her dad and alongside her sister.
Lyndsey was older sister Hannah’s batterymate, catching her sister for two years. Hannah Roth, a 2020 North Star graduate, is now a freshman at Nebraska Wesleyan University and an infielder/outfielder for the NWU women’s team.
The Roth sisters’ dad, Mike Roth, has been connected to both programs. He was named the Navigators’ head coach in April of 2020 after serving as a volunteer assistant. He had been an assistant coach at Nebraska Wesleyan for four years.
Lyndsey Roth also catches for Nebraska Prodigy Fastpitch, a summer travel team also coached by her dad.
Three trips to state
Lyndsey Roth has left an indelible imprint on the North Star softball program. The smooth-swinging, left-handed hitter rewrote the school record books for career batting average (.496) and single-season batting average (.542 as a senior). She also established impressive career totals for RBIs (114), hits (185), doubles (87) and triples (8).
In the spring, the discus-throwing senior will be eyeing her fourth letter in track and field and her 10th high school letter overall. A lingering injury has caused her to forgo her senior year of basketball.
She has accepted a scholarship offer to enroll at the University of Nebraska Kearney this fall and play softball for the Lopers. UNK will be getting a natural-born leader, said Boerema, who nominated Roth for award consideration and is a previous GWSF award winner in her own right.
“Lyndsey Roth is the complete student-athlete who is going to be great in life,” Boerema wrote.
“She already is.”