LWV 'Together One Lincoln' program Thursday

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County will bring the program "Together One Lincoln" via Zoom at noon Thursday, May 6.

Anyone interested in participating in this free Zoom program can send his/her name and email address to: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, or go to https://lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/. Be sure to type the word "registration" in the subject line. No phone messages will be accepted. Registrations should be received by Monday, May 3 for the May 6 program.