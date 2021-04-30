LWV 'Together One Lincoln' program Thursday

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County will bring the program "Together One Lincoln" via Zoom at noon Thursday, May 6.
Presenting the program will be Sändra Washington, Lincoln City Councilwoman.
Anyone interested in participating in this free Zoom program can send his/her name and email address to: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, or go to https://lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/. Be sure to type the word "registration" in the subject line. No phone messages will be accepted. Registrations should be received by Monday, May 3 for the May 6 program.