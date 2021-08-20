LWV 'Redistricting in Nebraska' program Sept. 2

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County will bring the Lunch and Learn program "Redistricting in Nebraska" via Zoom at noon Thursday, Sept. 2.

Anyone interested in participating in this free Zoom program can register at https://lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/ and find more information. Be sure to type the word "registration" in the subject line. Registrants will receive a Zoom meeting link via email in return. Registrations should be received by Monday, Aug. 30 for the Sept. 2 program.