LWV program to focus on Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life
The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County will bring the program "The Life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg" via Zoom on Thursday, Feb. 4 at noon. Presenters will be Anna Shavers, associate dean, and Eric Berger, professor, from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Law.

Anyone interested in participating in this free Zoom program can send his/her name and email address to: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, or go to https://lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/. Be sure to type the word "registration" in the subject line. No phone messages will be accepted. Registrations should be received by Monday, Feb. 1 for the Feb. 4 program.

Fall programs recorded and available at https://lincolnleague.org include: "The Electoral College" with speaker John Comer, professor emeritus, UNL Political Science Department; "Redistricting and Apportionment" with speaker Gavin Geis, executive director of Common Cause Nebraska; and "LWV National priorities" with speaker Dr. Deborah Turner, the national LWV president. 

