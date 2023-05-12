The League of Women Voters of Nebraska – a statewide nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government and public policy issues – elected Janelle Stevenson of Lincoln and MaryLee Moulton of Omaha as co-presidents for the 2023-2025 term.

Elected at the LWVNE’s 10th annual meeting April 29 in Lincoln, the co-presidents will continue working to increase and diversify the organization’s membership as well as educate and engage voters on political issues and with the elected and appointed officials who represent them.

“As a new leader in a century-old organization founded by women in 1920 following a 72-year fight for their right to vote, I see the immense responsibility this position holds in empowering voters and defending democracy in Nebraska,” said Stevenson, who served as the LWVNE’s co-director of natural resources and energy from July 2019 to April 2023.

“Mitigating climate change and preserving our natural resources will always be at the forefront of what I think about on a daily basis,” she said. “Going forward, I will expand my breadth of knowledge to collaborate with our directors in education, government, health care, mental and behavioral health, natural resources and energy, social policy and voter services. As co-presidents, we will continue the goal of recruiting a more diverse membership and eventual leadership in the League.”

"I am looking forward to working with Janelle as the state League transforms to a younger, more diverse organization that provides Nebraskans with education on election issues and voter ID while also engaging the public with the leaders who represent them,” said Moulton, who served as co-president of the LWVNE in the 2021-2022 term and president in 2022-2023. “The decisions made in our state and local government impact us all and the League is committed to making sure Nebraskans know how to make their voices heard."

The LWVNE currently has local organizations in Lincoln-Lancaster County, Seward County, Greater Omaha and Hastings that sponsor voter registration efforts, candidate forums and other educational programs.

Throughout its 103-year history, the LWVNE has advocated for voting rights and championed policy initiatives that provide all Nebraskans an equal opportunity to participate and maintain a good quality of life. To learn more, visit www.lwvnebraska.org.