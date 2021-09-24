 Skip to main content
LWV 'Nonpartisan Nebraska' program Oct. 7
Nathan Leach

Nathan Leach, organizer of the Nonpartisan Nebraska group.

 COURTESY PHOTO

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County will bring the Lunch and Learn program "Nonpartisan Nebraska" via Zoom at noon Thursday, Oct. 7.

Presenting the program will be Nathan Leach, executive director of Nonpartisan Nebraska, a grassroots organization dedicated to preserving the nonpartisan structure and traditions of the Nebraska Unicameral.

Anyone interested in participating in this free Zoom program can register at https://lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/ and find more information. Be sure to type the word "registration" in the subject line. Registrants will receive a Zoom meeting link via email in return. Registrations should be received by Monday, Oct. 4, for the Oct. 7 program.

