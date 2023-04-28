What is political polarization and what is it doing to us?

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County Lunch & Learn series continues Thursday, May 4, from noon-1 p.m. with a presentation by Professor Kevin B. Smith. He will share his research into the nature of political polarization -- the growing ideological and partisan divides that it drives, and the impact it is having on government and voters. He will explore ways in which those divides can be mitigated or even bridged.

Smith is the Leland and Dorothy Olson chair of Arts & Sciences and a professor of political science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. His primary research focus is the biology and psychology of individual-level differences in political attitudes and behavior. He is the author or co-author of 10 books and more than 50 academic journal articles.

Membership is not required to attend. Those wishing to attend via Zoom, use this link: https://bit.ly/3ZLVKpL.

For information about the League, go to www.lincolnleague.org.