Massive infusions of money, sometimes of unknown origin, have overwhelmed Nebraska’s political process, yet polls show overwhelmingly that Nebraskans want to get Big Money and Dark Money out of politics.

Kate High, an independent researcher and Lincoln League of Women Voters member, will present examples from recent elections and point to possible Nebraska-based solutions at the April LWV Lunch & Learn Thursday, April 6, from noon to 1 p.m.

High is retired from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, where she served as policy analyst, supervisor, trainer and frontline worker. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Doane University and a Master of Education from Washington University, St. Louis, Missouri.

For over 100 years, the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, has encouraged informed and active participation in government, worked to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influenced public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to all. For more information about the League, go to www.lincolnleague.org.

The event is free and open to the public throughout Nebraska via Zoom. Membership is not required. If you wish to attend via Zoom, use this link: https://bit.ly/3K1b5hK.