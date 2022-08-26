LWV Lunch and Learn topic 'History of Reproductive Rights'

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln/Lancaster County Lunch and Learn series will resume with "The History of Reproductive Rights" Thursday, Sept. 1, from noon to 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public via Zoom.

The featured speaker will be Katrina Jagodinsky, the Susan J. Rosowski associate professor of history at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She is a legal historian who examines marginalized people's engagement with 19th century legal regimes and competing jurisdictions throughout the North American West.

Those wishing to register should email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com. They will receive the Zoom link by return email and will automatically be registered to receive notice of future League programs.

For over 100 years, the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, has encouraged informed and active participation in government, worked to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influenced public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to all.

See www.lincolnleague.org for more information or to join the League.