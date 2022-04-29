 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LWV Lunch and Learn to focus on voter suppression

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln/Lancaster County Lunch and Learn series will focus on Voter Suppression Thursday, May 5, from noon to 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public via Zoom.

Featured speakers will be:

Preston Love Jr., founder and executive director of the Institute for Urban Development and UNO adjunct professor;

MaryLee Moulton, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska; and

Heather Engdahl, Voting Rights field manager for Civic Nebraska.

Those wishing to register should email lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com. They will receive the Zoom link by return email and will automatically be registered to receive notice of future League programs.

For over 100 years, the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, has encouraged informed and active participation in government, worked to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influenced public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to all.

See www.lincolnleague.org for more information or to join the League.

