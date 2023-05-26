Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The League of Women Voters Lunch and Learn series will focus on the Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP), presented by LWV member Marge Schlitt from noon-1 p.m. Thursday via Zoom.

AVP is a volunteer-based international nonprofit dedicated to reducing societal violence. AVP helps incarcerated people, returning citizens and others develop and practice conflict resolution skills to assist them with challenging situations in a nonviolent way. Research has found that recidivism rates among workshop participants were nearly 50 percent lower than inmates who had not taken the workshop.

Schlitt has facilitated 18-hour AVP workshops in penitentiaries and in the community since 1988. She began this adventure in New York, joining others working in Sing Sing Prison. When she returned to Nebraska in 2001, she transferred this volunteer passion to offering AVP workshops in the Lincoln community and Lincoln prisons. She will be assisted by Nan Schweiger, who coordinates the program at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, and Joe Rott, a returned citizen.

The Lunch and Learn event is free and open to the public throughout Nebraska via Zoom. Membership is not required. To attend via Zoom, use this link: https://bit.ly/3MxlT8o.

For over 100 years, the League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, has encouraged informed and active participation in government, worked to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influenced public policy through education and advocacy. Membership is open to all. For more information about the League, go to www.lincolnleague.org.