LWV 'Holding Cops Accountable' program Thursday

The League of Women Voters of Lincoln-Lancaster County will bring the program "Holding Cops Accountable: What is Happening Locally?" via Zoom at noon Thursday, April 1.

Presenting the program will be Ishma Valenti, director of community engagement for the Clyde Malone Community Center.

Anyone interested in participating in this free Zoom program can send his/her name and email address to: lwvlunchandlearn@gmail.com, or go to https://lincolnleague.org/lunch-and-learn-schedule/. Be sure to type the word "registration" in the subject line. No phone messages will be accepted. Registrations should be received by Monday, March 29 for the April 1 program.

Fall programs recorded and available at https://lincolnleague.org include: "The Electoral College" with speaker John Comer, professor emeritus, UNL Political Science Department; "Redistricting and Apportionment" with speaker Gavin Geis, executive director of Common Cause Nebraska; and "LWV National priorities" with speaker Dr. Deborah Turner, the national LWV president.

